Watch My Chemical Romance, E Street Band, Hatebreed & DEP members cover Misfits

You know when you're sitting around with your friends dreaming up what supergroups you'd like to see form one day? Two Minutes to Late Night makes those dreams come true once a week, and they're increasingly good at it. Following last week's with members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush comes a new one with members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band covering the Misfits' "Earth AD." (Besides Connecticut's Hatebreed, that's very New Jersey.)

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta handled lead vocals, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman (also currently of Suicidal Tendencies) and My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero were on guitar, your host Gwarsenio Hall was on bass, and the E Street Band's Max Weinberg (whose son Jay Weinberg of Slipknot was part of a Springsteen cover as a Father's Day gift to Max earlier in this series) was on drums. As usual, the whole thing was awesome. The Two Minutes to Late Night team says:

We got three of New Jersey's most talented hoagies plus a Connecticut Hatebreed in King Danzig's Court to assemble to form the punk supergroup you had no idea you needed. This is Max Weinberg, as in Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band/Late Night with Conan O'Brien-fame Max Weinberg playing a goddamn Misfits cover. What an absolute dream. This is our 16th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.

Watch below.

