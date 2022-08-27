Watch My Chemical Romance play “Burn Bright” for the first time ever

At their recent Nashville show, My Chemical Romance broke out "The World Is Ugly" from their post-breakup rarities album Conventional Weapons for the first time since 2008 (and fifth time ever), and at last night's (8/26) show at Raleigh's PNC Arena, they played "Burn Bright" from that same comp for the first time ever. Check out a video and the full setlist below.

The Raleigh show also had support from two of the best current bands in hardcore, Turnstile and Soul Glo. Check out a couple videos from their sets below too.

My Chem's next stop is in the NYC-area TONIGHT (8/27) at UBS Arena with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh. After that, they have other NYC-area shows on 9/10 & 11 at Barclays Center with Thursday and Badflower on night one and no opener currently listed on night two, and 9/20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. Tickets are still available. All dates here.

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero is also playing in the new supergroup L.S. Dunes, which is fronted by Circa Survive's Anthony Green and also includes members of Thursday and Coheed & Cambria. Check out their killer first single and tour dates here.

My Chem and L.S. Dunes also both play Riot Fest, which just posted set times.

My Chemical Romance @ Raleigh's PNC Arena - 8/26/22 Setlist (via)

The Foundations of Decay

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Bury Me in Black

This Is How I Disappear

Summertime

House of Wolves

Teenagers

Boy Division

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

DESTROYA

The Ghost of You

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

Welcome to the Black Parade

Burn Bright (live debut)

Mama

Famous Last Words

Sleep

Encore:

Vampire Money

Helena