Watch My Morning Jacket perform “Spinning My Wheels” on ‘Fallon’

My Morning Jacket recently released the great The Waterfall II -- which had been shelved since 2015 -- and though the famously great live band won't be able to take these songs on tour anytime soon, they did just "convene" for a quarantine-style performance of the soaring opening track "Spinning My Wheels" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They sounded great, and watching it is making us really hope we get to see them in person as soon as possible. Watch below.

Jim James also recently said that the band has a "completely new record" ready to go, "but whenever we release it we wanna play shows for it." Stay tuned.