Watch Myles Bullen & billy woods’ video for new song “Ordinary Magic”

Myles Bullen is a self-proclaimed "soft rap / art poet" artist from Portland, Maine and he's gearing up to release his new album Mourning Travels on Friday (2/4) via Fake Four Inc (pre-order). The album includes a collaboration with the great billy woods (of Armand Hammer) called "Ordinary Magic," and we're premiering the part-filmed, part-animated video in this post.

"The song is a bridge between the sacred & profane, the whimsical & mundane, finding magic in ordinary life," Myles tells us. "Working with woods has been a wonderful thing. The video was first filmed on Ceschi's iphone in an abandoned mill building in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. I drew up the lyrics on a train ride to Maine from New York. Morgans Brother took the song, the lyrics and the footage and made this gorgeous, colorfilled animation. I love it."

On this song, Myles shows off a trippy, abstract delivery that kinda reminds me of R.A.P. Ferreira, and woods counteracts that with a booming, direct verse that's as bulletproof as you'd expect. Listen and watch the video below.

Two other singles are out now (one of them, "Still Be Friends," has almost a singer/songwriter vibe), and the album also features Jesse the Tree, Tark, Hannah Harleen, Sarah Violette, and Emma Ivy. Stream the previous two tracks and view the full tracklist below too.

Tracklist

1. Hypothermic Anvil

2. I’m No Meteorologist

3. Still Be Friends

4. Memories (feat. Jesse the Tree)

5. * Ordinary Magic * (feat. billy woods)

6. Idontwannadotoomuch

7. Concrete Feet (feat. Tark)

8. Somewhere Else

9. It’s 7:15am and I Need Time To Meditate

10. Roses & Rain (feat. Hannah Harleen)

11. IDK (feat. Sarah Violette)

12. Small Creature (feat. Emma Ivy)

13. Visiting Grandpa