watch Nardwuar interview Ian MacKaye while quarantined

Quarantine isn't stopping Nardwuar from doing what he does best. He just released a brand new, hour-plus-long video interview with Ian MacKaye that was recorded with Nardwuar in his home studio and Ian in the Dischord House in DC. Ian and Nardwuar go all the way back to when Nardwuar put on a Fugazi show in Vancouver in 1991, and Nardwuar has interviewed him twice before, once in 2001 and once in 2012. I haven't heard the entire new interview yet, but early on they talk about the indefinitely-delayed release of the anticipated debut album by Ian's new band Coriky, which was supposed to come out in March until the pandemic hit. And of course there are plenty of older stories too. You can watch the full thing right here:

And here are the 2001 and 2012 interviews:

Check out pictures from a show Ian's new band (with his Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally and his Evens bandmate Amy Farina) Coriky played in Washington DC in February in the gallery below: