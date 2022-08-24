Watch Nardwuar interview Wet Leg

Wet Leg took time out of their nonstop 2022 tour schedule while in Vancouver for a deep cut gift-a--thon interview with Nardwuar. Wet Leg seem instantly overwhelmed by the Canadian legend, especially guitarist Hester Chambers, who frequently buries her face in her hands to keep from laughing. Subjects include: Rhian Teasdale's love of The Velvet Underground; bassist Ellis Durand's teenage ability to do backflips off walls; the Isle of Wight dialect; "celestial navigation"; Rhian's summer working as a furry-suited theme park character; Archie B, their stuffed animal donkey; their Soulwax remix; Jan and Dean, Timbaland, and lots more. Watch below.

Wet Leg's West Coast tour continues this weekend with festival appearances at THING in Washington State and This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena. They'll be in NYC to open for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden on September 17, and then play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18. All dates are listed below.

Wet Leg's terrific, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album is out now.

Wet Leg - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

fri, aug 26 - thing 2022 - port townsend, wa

sun, aug 28 - this ain't no picnic 2022 - pasadena, ca

tue, aug 30 - aztec theatre - san antonio, tx

wed, aug 31 - here and there festival 2022 - dallas, tx

thu, sep 1 - tipitina's uptown - new orleans, la

sat, sep 3 - the plaza live - orlando, fl

sun, sep 4 - variety playhouse - atlanta, ga

sat, sep 10 - westword music showcase - denver, co

sun, sep 11 - ghost ranch - abiquiu, nm

tue, sep 13 - the depot - salt lake city, ut

thu, sep 15 - the van buren - phoenix, az

fri, sep 16 - life is beautiful - las vegas, nv

sat, sep 17 - madison square garden - new york, ny

sun, sep 18 - sea.hear.now festival 2022 - asbury park, nj

tue, oct 4 - lunario - ciudad de méxico, mexico

thu, oct 6 - climate pledge arena - seattle, wa

fri, oct 7 - mcdonald theatre - eugene, or

sun, oct 9 - shoreline amphitheatre - mountain view, ca

wed, oct 12 - cal coast credit union amphitheater - san diego, ca

fri, oct 14 - austin city limits music festival 2022 - austin, tx

sat, oct 15 - hollywood bowl - los angeles, ca

sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany

tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy

wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland

thu, oct 27 - la laiterie artefact - strasbourg, france

sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany

mon, oct 31 - parkteatret scene - oslo, norway

tue, nov 1 - debaser hornstulls strand - stockholm, sweden

wed, nov 2 - vega - musikkens hus, lille vega - copenhagen, denmark

fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium

sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands

sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany

mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany

wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france

thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg

fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands

sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom

mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom

tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom

thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom

fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom

sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom

mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom

wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom

sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom

mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland

fri, dec 2 - xl live - harrisburg, pa

sun, dec 4 - headliners music hall - louisville, ky

mon, dec 5 - delmar hall - st. louis, mo

tue, dec 6 - the truman - kansas city, mo

mon, feb 13, 2023 - club quattro nagoya - nagoya, japan

tue, feb 14, 2023 - umeda club quattro - osaka, japan

wed, feb 15, 2023 - duo music exchange - shibuya city, japan