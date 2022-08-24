Watch Nardwuar interview Wet Leg
Wet Leg took time out of their nonstop 2022 tour schedule while in Vancouver for a deep cut gift-a--thon interview with Nardwuar. Wet Leg seem instantly overwhelmed by the Canadian legend, especially guitarist Hester Chambers, who frequently buries her face in her hands to keep from laughing. Subjects include: Rhian Teasdale's love of The Velvet Underground; bassist Ellis Durand's teenage ability to do backflips off walls; the Isle of Wight dialect; "celestial navigation"; Rhian's summer working as a furry-suited theme park character; Archie B, their stuffed animal donkey; their Soulwax remix; Jan and Dean, Timbaland, and lots more. Watch below.
Wet Leg's West Coast tour continues this weekend with festival appearances at THING in Washington State and This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena. They'll be in NYC to open for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden on September 17, and then play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18. All dates are listed below.
Wet Leg's terrific, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album is out now.
Wet Leg - 2022/2023 Tour Dates
fri, aug 26 - thing 2022 - port townsend, wa
sun, aug 28 - this ain't no picnic 2022 - pasadena, ca
tue, aug 30 - aztec theatre - san antonio, tx
wed, aug 31 - here and there festival 2022 - dallas, tx
thu, sep 1 - tipitina's uptown - new orleans, la
sat, sep 3 - the plaza live - orlando, fl
sun, sep 4 - variety playhouse - atlanta, ga
sat, sep 10 - westword music showcase - denver, co
sun, sep 11 - ghost ranch - abiquiu, nm
tue, sep 13 - the depot - salt lake city, ut
thu, sep 15 - the van buren - phoenix, az
fri, sep 16 - life is beautiful - las vegas, nv
sat, sep 17 - madison square garden - new york, ny
sun, sep 18 - sea.hear.now festival 2022 - asbury park, nj
tue, oct 4 - lunario - ciudad de méxico, mexico
thu, oct 6 - climate pledge arena - seattle, wa
fri, oct 7 - mcdonald theatre - eugene, or
sun, oct 9 - shoreline amphitheatre - mountain view, ca
wed, oct 12 - cal coast credit union amphitheater - san diego, ca
fri, oct 14 - austin city limits music festival 2022 - austin, tx
sat, oct 15 - hollywood bowl - los angeles, ca
sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany
tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy
wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland
thu, oct 27 - la laiterie artefact - strasbourg, france
sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany
mon, oct 31 - parkteatret scene - oslo, norway
tue, nov 1 - debaser hornstulls strand - stockholm, sweden
wed, nov 2 - vega - musikkens hus, lille vega - copenhagen, denmark
fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium
sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands
sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany
mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany
wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france
thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg
fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands
sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom
mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom
tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom
thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom
fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom
sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom
mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom
wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom
sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom
mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland
fri, dec 2 - xl live - harrisburg, pa
sun, dec 4 - headliners music hall - louisville, ky
mon, dec 5 - delmar hall - st. louis, mo
tue, dec 6 - the truman - kansas city, mo
mon, feb 13, 2023 - club quattro nagoya - nagoya, japan
tue, feb 14, 2023 - umeda club quattro - osaka, japan
wed, feb 15, 2023 - duo music exchange - shibuya city, japan