Watch Nashville heavy shoegazers Lockstep’s video for new song “Weave”

Nashville's Lockstep make doomy, heavy shoegaze in the vein of bands like Cloakroom and Jesu, and they're gearing up to release their debut EP Arrival on May 19. It's their first proper release, following a two-song single from 2021. The EP was self-produced, with guitarist Matt Schumacher handling tracking and mixing, and the first single is "Weave." It's a track that's as heavy as it is atmospheric and beautiful, and the band says, "'Weave' is loosely about wrestling with a shifting negative mindset. Writing Weave helped us identify sonically what we wanted the next chapter of the band to be." Listen and watch the video (by Jerry Roe) below.

Lockstep -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 18 - Chattanooga, TN with Flooding

July 22 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr with Rezn and Grivo