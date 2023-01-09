Watch Neil Young discuss his many television performances on Conan O’Brien’s radio show

While Neil Young is still not ready to tour with Covid variants still out there, he was comfortable enough for a maskless tête-à-tête with Conan O'Brien on the funnyman's SiriusXM Team Coco Radio show. During their genial chat -- Neil was a frequent guest on O'Brien's NBC and TBS talk shows -- they talked about some of Neil's television performances, including the residency he did on Conan's show and "Rocking in the Free World" on SNL, as well as his early appearances on '60s/'70s television like The Johnny Cash Show.

Watch clips from Conan and Neil's interview below.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse released the Rick Rubin-produced World Record in November. Pick up Neil Young vinyl albums in the BV shop.