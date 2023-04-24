Watch Neil Young & Stephen Stills pay tribute to David Crosby at LA benefit show

Neil Young performed at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on Saturday night, which was notable for a few different reasons: it was his first headline performance since the pandemic (he has been vocally cautious about returning to the stage, and previously only made a surprise appearance at the United For Old Growth march in Victoria, BC); and it reunited him with CSNY/Buffalo Springfield bandmate Stephen Stills to pay tribute to David Crosby, who died in January.

The performance was part of the 2023 Light Up the Blues charity show that was organized by Stills' wife, Kristen, and benefited Autism Speaks. Young's 11-song performance began with "Frank Hank to Hendrix," "Comes a Time" and "Heart of Gold" before Stills joined him for the remainder of the set, which featured mostly Buffalo Springfield songs. Those included "For What It's Worth," "Bluebird," "Everybody's Wrong," "On the Way Home" and more. They also played CSNY's "Helpless," Joe Walsh joined them for "Mr Soul" and the set ended with "Long May You Run."

Stills' three-song set included Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Wooden Ships" (with Crosby's son, James Raymond) and "Helplessly Hoping," and he was joined by Walsh for "Love the One You're With." Graham Nash, who was playing Pittsburgh that night, appeared via video.

Light Up the Blues also featured Willie Nelson -- who is playing 90th birthday shows at Hollywood Bowl this weekend that Young will be at -- Sharon Van Etten, Walsh, Stephen's son Chris Stills, Wille's son Lukas Nelson with his band The Promise of Real, and more.

Check out video and Neil's setlist below.

SETLIST: Neil Young @ Greek Theatre 4/22/2023

From Hank to Hendrix

Comes a Time

Heart of Gold

Helpless (with Stephen Stills)

On the Way Home (with Stephen Stills)

Everybody's Wrong (with Stephen Stills)

Human Highway

For What It's Worth (with Stephen Stills)

Bluebird (with Stephen Stills)

Mr. Soul (with Stephen Stills and Joe Walsh)

Long May You Run (with Stephen Stills)