Watch Neil Young’s first live performance since the pandemic

Neil Young has been vocally cautious about playing live during the coronavirus pandemic, in fact he hasn't done it at all, but he finally took to the stage over the weekend, making a surprise appearance at the United For Old Growth march in Victoria, British Columbia on Saturday. It was his first performance since Farm Aid 2019, and he played "Comes a Time" and "Heart of Gold" to an enthusiastic crowd.

"It’s a precious, sacred thing, these old trees. They show us the power of nature," Young told the audience, who came out to support the protection of old-growth trees. "When we are being threatened, they show us the past and they show us our future....these trees have lasted for so long, they deserve Canada's respect." You can watch Neil's performance below.

Neil also has a few announced live appearances coming up in Los Angeles, including the 2023 Light Up the Blues charity show with Stephen Stills and more, and Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration. There has also been talk of a Neil Young & Crazy Horse tour this summer in support of their upcoming album as Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young, but nothing has been announced yet. Stay tuned.