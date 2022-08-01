Watch Nelly Furtado perform “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird” with Drake at OVO Fest

This weekend at Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto, Nelly Furtado made her first live appearance in five years. She was the last special guest to come out, after Drake brought out Keshia Chanté, K-Os, Maestro Fresh Wes, Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall and more earlier in the day. ("All Canadian North Stars" was the theme of this year's OVO Fest.) Drake joined Nelly in performing her 2006 hit with Timbaland, "Promiscuous," and then she sang her classic "I'm Like a Bird." Watch the performance below.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of OVO Fest. Following Nelly Furtado's performance Drake said, "This is one of the best moments of my entire life," before honoring all the artists he'd brought out that day. He continued, “The streets that we walked, the restaurants we eat at, the clubs that we go to, the way that we speak, the aspirations and dreams that we have, were shaped by each and every one of these individuals for me.”