watch never-seen ’80s footage of Fugazi, Operation Ivy, Neurosis & MDC at 924 Gilman

Berkeley venue 924 Gilman put on a livestream festival to raise money to help keep the venue alive on Saturday night (5/16), and in addition to live sets by such newer artists as Nick Steinhardt of Touche Amore (who covered AFI), awakebutstillinbed, Mom Jeans, and more, the stream included never-before-seen classic footage of now-legendary bands playing the iconic all-ages, DIY, nonprofit venue back in the day. They showed clips of Fugazi in 1989, Austin hardcore OGs MDC in 1988, locals Neurosis in 1988 (back when they were still a punk band), and fellow locals Operation Ivy in 1988. The classic footage all came courtesy of SacramentoMusicArchive.com, and it's a serious treat to get to see this stuff. You can watch an archive of the full stream below.

UPDATE: After the stream aired, Sacramento Music Archive posted videos of the full sets for Fugazi, Op Ivy, Neurosis, and MDC. Watch those below too.

The venue writes:

Thank you everyone for tuning in, and to CLIF GreenNotes & Epitaph Records for your support. All of you mean the world to us. Take care of yourselves and each other, support your local all ages venues, and we’ll hopefully see you all soon! The livestream will continue to be accessible on our Facebook if you wanna go back and watch it, and we’re working on putting on similar fun stuff in the future. Much love!

The fest was co-presented by Epitaph Records and CLIF GreenNotes, the latter of whom will be matching donations up to $10k. You can still donate to 924 Gilman here.

In related news, Operation Ivy frontman Jesse Michaels is working on his first new music in eight years.

