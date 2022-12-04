Watch new BBC documentary on legendary Manchester club The Haçienda

The Haçienda, the legendary Manchester club opened by New Order and Factory Records, opened for 40 years ago this year. To celebrate the BBC has made a new documentary, The Haçienda - The Club That Shook Britain, looks at its 15-year run, from its beginnings, inspired by New Order's first visit to NYC, through it becoming the epicenter of the rave scene in the late-'80s and early-'90s and it's eventual demise. There's loads of rare footage from the club -- including performances by New Order, The Smiths, Madonna and more -- and new interviews with New Order's Peter Hook and Stephen Morris, Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, Noel Gallagher, Haçienda booker and DJ Mike Pickering and more.

Watch the whole thing below.

Happy Mondays will play Pills N' Thrills N' Bellyaches in full at NYC and LA shows in 2023.