watch new Ennio Morricone documentary ‘The Secrets Behind His Genius’

Ennio Morricone, who died in July, would've turned 92 today and in tribute, a new 25-minute documentary on the Maestro has been released. Celebrating Ennio Morricone: The Secrets Behind His Genius features a reunion of five of Morricone's collaborators -- organist Giorgio Carnini, guitarist and composer Bruno Battisti D’Amario, saxophonist and arranger Gianni Oddi, pianist and composer Enrico Pieranunzi and vocalist Edda Dell’Orso -- who met at Rome's Forum Music Village to talk about the composer and the new compilation Morricone Segretto. The documentary also features Morricone's eldest son, Marco.

You can watch The Secrets Behind His Genius, and stream Morricone Segretto, below.