Watch New Radicals play “You Get What You Give” for Inauguration Parade

As promised, New Radicals, the short-lived band led by Gregg Alexander, returned for their first performance in over two decades on Wednesday (1/20), as part of the virtual "Parade Across America" celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Their segment featured the band playing their 1998 hit "You Get What You Give" on a Philadelphia soundstage, cut in with footage of people from across the country celebrating the inauguration and holding signs.

"When we heard that 'You Get What You Give' was a Biden family anthem, we pledged if Joe won, we'd get together and play our little song, both in memory and in honor of our new president's patriot son Beau, and also with the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again," Alexander said, introducing the song. "Joe, Kamala, this one's for you."

Unsurprisingly, they cut the verse about health insurance, computer crashes, and fashion shoots with Beck, Hanson, Courtney Love, and Marilyn Manson. You can watch clips social media clips of the performance below, and find the whole thing around the 01:17:03 mark on the video.

UPDATE: Rolling Stone has exclusive video of the whole performance, which you can watch below as well.