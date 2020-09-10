Watch Nick Cave do a solo piano cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer”

Last week, BMG released AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, a 26-song tribute album to the late Marc Bolan that was produced by Hal Willner before his passing. Nick Cave contributed a cover of "Cosmic Dancer" to that album, and he also did a solo piano performance of that song at London's Alexandra Palace, the same place he recorded his Idiot Prayer concert, which streamed earlier this year and which is coming to theaters on November 5 and being released as a live album on November 20.

The T. Rex cover (which isn't part of Idiot Prayer) was just released on James Corden's Late Late Show, and it's as gorgeous as you'd hope. Watch below.

Recently, Nick also unveiled a new merch shop under the name "Cave Things," and it's filled to the brim with a handful of oddities and knick-knacks. Additionally, Nick has been active on his Red Hand Files site, having recently answered questions about cancel culture, Kanye West, fan covers, and more.