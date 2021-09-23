Watch Nick Cave play HG Wells in trailer for new Benedict Cumberbatch movie

It may not seem like it but The Electrical Life of Louis Wain might have the broadest appeal of any film released in 2021. Why? Well, this synopsis should answer all questions:

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain, whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson

If that wasn't enough to have you marking your calendars (10/22), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange) plays Louis Wain, Claire Foy (The Crown) plays his wife, and the cast also features Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), charming and constant award winner Olivia Colman, The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and it was written and directed by Will Sharpe, who created cult British sitcom Flowers (also starring Barratt).

Oh, and Nick Cave plays sci-fi author HG Wells. So, to recap, if you like Marvel Movies, Emmy winning Netflix costume dramas, cult British comedies, cult New Zealand comedies, gothy alternative rock, literature and cats, this movie is for you. There's something for everyone! We get a quick glimpse of Cave as Wells in the trailer for the film, which looks extremely whimsical. Watch that below.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will be in theaters on October 22 (the same day We Anderson's whimsical new film is out) and will hit Amazon Prime on November 5.

Benedict Cumberbatch has a busy fall. In addition to this, he's breaks out his Dr Strange cloak for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stars in Jane Campion's highly anticipated Power of the Dog.

Also on October 22: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will release B-Sides and Rarities Part II, which you can pre-order on vinyl in the BV shop.