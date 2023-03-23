Watch Nightmarer’s (The Ocean, Gigan, etc) video for new single “Hammer of Desolation”

Dissonant death metallers Nightmarer (current and former members of The Ocean, Convulsing, Gigan, War From A Harlot’s Mouth, and more) are gearing up to release their sophomore LP Deformity Adrift on May 5 via their own Total Dissonance Worship and Vendetta Records (pre-order). Ahead of its release, we're premiering the video for latest single "Hammer of Desolation." The song is both spacious and heavy, calling to mind dissonant DM greats like Gorguts and Ulcerate but in a way that Nightmarer can call their own. The band says:

Prepare to be plunged into the desolate abyss that is "Hammer of Desolation," a song heavily inspired by the looming threat of nuclear warfare. The fact that the chorus sounds like a barrage of gunfire is really gonna pummel the subject matter straight through your skull. The music video was again shot all DIY and is guest starring Leon del Muerte (ex-Nails / Exhumed / Impaled).

Check it out:

Tracklist

Brutalist Imperator

Baptismal Tomb

Throe Of Illicit Withdrawal

Tooms

Suffering Beyond Death

Taufbefehl

Hammer Of Desolation

Endstadium

Obliterated Shrine