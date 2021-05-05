Watch NJ indie/emo trio Have A Good Season’s new video for “Shoulder Blades”

Last year, NJ trio Have A Good Season released their debut album Shapes I've Never Seen, which finds them channelling a handful of emo and indie rock influences. They cite Dinosaur Jr., American Football, and Built To Spill, all of which comes through, and there's a good amount of variety on the album. The song "Shoulder Blades," for example," is a dream pop/emo hybrid with some major Turnover vibes. We're premiering the video for that song, which comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the album. Here's what the band says, looking back on the LP:

Shapes I've Never Seen is our debut full length LP and musically speaking, our most truest form of Have a Good Season and what we stand for to date. Compared to our past two EPs and even our single "Gum", it's the culmination of about 2 years of learning our musical strengths, collaborating with each other as naturally and organically as possible, and channeling these processes and subsequent attached emotions into this body of music. We'd like to point out that these elements of growth and collaboration weren't completely out of the picture during the making of our past works. Having all been close friends with each other ever since high school, this kind of chemistry came intuitively to us and it certainly helped in writing our first batches of material. SINS only just honed that special bond we all share even more, opened our ears to new influences and ideas while taking risks, and further sharpened our skills in songwriting and collaborating which we feel can be reflected through each song off of Shapes I've Never Seen.

The new video was directed, filmed, and edited by 10 Acre Films. Check it out and stream the full album below...