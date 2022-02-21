Watch NJHC band Threat 2 Society’s new video for “Fight Back”

NJ hardcore band Threat 2 Society recently released their Illusion of Freedom EP on Harm Reduction Records, and it's got a heavy, metallic edge that Threat 2 Society credit to influences like hometown heroes E-Town Concrete (who they opened for in December) and others like Hatebreed, Agnostic Front, and Pantera. You can hear that coming through in these five bone-crushing songs, one of which features Matt Anderson of Purgatory

We're now premiering the band's new music video for "Fight Back," which the band calls "a song about seeing the world slowly decay, and feeling like there’s no hope, or fight left in humanity, but still continuing to push forward against the oppression that the ruling class has placed on us." It's a ripper, and you can watch the video and stream the full EP below.

Threat 2 Society have an upcoming NJ show on March 19 at The Litterbox, and that's Greater Pain's release show for Images of Evil and also features On Sight, ASkySoBlack, and Cutdown. For a taste of Threat 2 Society's live show, watch a recent hate5six-filmed video below.