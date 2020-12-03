Watch Nothing’s new video for “Catch A Fade,” featuring pre-lockdown tour footage

Heavy shoegazers Nothing recently released their very good new album The Great Dismal (Relapse) -- their first with Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin on guitar/backing vocals -- which finds them taking their sound in a few new directions and features contributions from Alex G, Mary Lattimore, and Shelley Weiss. Songs from the album cracked year-end lists by No Joy and Strike Anywhere, and we're now premiering the video for the album's latest single, "Catch A Fade."

The video features grainy, VHS-style footage captured by the band on tour before global lockdown began. It was directed by the band's own Aaron Heard, who says, "'Catch A Fade' is bright on the outside, but a little dark when you look inward. The video is just a compilation of collected footage from our last tour of Asia a few months before COVID hit. We've been sharing these the past year internally to keep each other sane, but they have the same kind of vibe as the track. It’s nice reliving those moments but also it’s heavy considering where we’re at now."

Frontman Domenic Palermo adds, "Doyle sent me a demo of what would be 'Catch A Fade' while I was demoing in NYC. Kyle and myself took a trip to Michigan City, IN to fine tune some of what was close to completion before we went in with Will. This was the first and only track we got to write together from the ground up and it gives you a pretty clear vision of what this particular line up is capable of."

Watch the video and stream the full album below. Physical copies are available via Relapse.

--

28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs (with MBV's "Feed Me With Your Kiss" replacing "You Made Me Realise" because the latter isn't on Spotify):