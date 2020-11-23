Watch NY emo band Carpool’s new video for “The Salty Song (Erotic Nightmare Summer)”

Rochester emo band Carpool recently released their new album Erotic Nightmare Summer on Acrobat Unstable (Short Fictions, Infant Island, Callous Daoboys, etc), and it's a pretty undeniable collection of mathy, anthemic emo/punk - somewhere in the middle of Joyce Manor, Algernon Cadwallader, Cap'n Jazz, Dogleg, etc. If you like any or all of those bands and haven't heard this yet, that's worth changing. It's full of catchy songs, like "The Salty Song (Erotic Nightmare Summer)," which gets a new video today.

"The video is supposed to represent my struggle with sleep paralysis," lead vocalist Stoph Colasanto says. "We used a demon to characterize what that feeling is like. In the video the band goes to an AA style insomniac group and through the use of hypnosis has me face the demon head on; however, once it’s finally gone I long for it to return as it was once so entrenched in my life that I don’t know how to sleep without some monster terrorizing me."

The video premieres in this post. Watch it and stream the album below...

