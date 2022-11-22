Watch NY emo band Carpool’s new video for “Tommy’s Car”

Rochester emo band Carpool digitally released their new EP For Nasal Use Only on Acrobat Unstable in September, and now it's coming out on vinyl and cassette too (pre-order). Along with the announcement, we're premiering the new video for "Tommy's Car," which is a great example of this band's ability to make anthemic, throat-shredding emo-pop that feels clean and scrappy all at once. The band says:

"Tommy’s Car" is a song in which we wanted the chaotic and neurotic nature of the lyrics to be emulated with fast-paced, frequently-changing guitar riffs. The subject matter of the lyrics are written in true Carpool fashion - addressing mental health, relationships, addiction, and an overarching feeling of dread. However, in contrast to the dismal nature of many of the lyrics, the song is truly about finding solace in friendships and love while navigating the dreadful parts of existence. The video is shot by our best friend Kevin Flanagan with the help of our homie Christian Payment. Kev shot the whole thing on VHS documenting shows throughout western NY and our time in Chicago. We couldn’t have done it without his hard work and friendship so this one’s for you Kevy.

Check it out, along with a stream of the full EP: