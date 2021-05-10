Watch Oakland hardcore band Cell Rot’s creepy video for “Sick Little Fuckers”

Oakland hardcore band Cell Rot (members of Power Alone and Mass Arrest) recently released their killer Jack Shirley-recorded EP Slowly Falls Apart EP on Convulse Records (order yours), and we're now premiering the band's new video for "Sick Little Fuckers." The video was made by Che Hise-Gattone of Regional Justice Center and Video Prick and edited by Bryan Coats, and its black-and-white horror B movie vibe fits perfectly with this grimy hardcore song.

"Our newest record is an exploration of existential neurosis. Representations of the apocalypse are always shown as a flash happenings, the push of a button and the worlds over. But we’re not getting the ending we were promised, instead it all just slowly falls apart. We're glad Che was able to help with our goal of developing a visual companion to the record that shares that vision," vocalist Kyle Canyon said. Che adds, "To capture the divine nature of the sick little fucker on film you must first become one yourself."

Watch the video and stream the full EP below...