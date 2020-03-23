watch Oh Sees rehearse a full set of new songs for their “next album”

One of the most prolific bands of the last 15 years, Oh Sees always have a new album on the horizon. While they haven't announced their follow-up to last year's Face Stabber, as Stereogum notes, they have just shared a live rehearsal for it filmed at Los Angeles' Zebulon, playing to an empty room. No word on when this was shot, but it features the current two-drummer lineup of the band, and even without a crowd in front of them, energy levels are still set to Oh Sees. The band note "listen on headphones for best results."

Oh Sees are scheduled to tour in September -- let's hope things return to somewhat normal by then.