Watch Orange County ska-punks Half Past Two’s new video for “Shine”

Orange County ska-pop-punks Half Past Two recently revealed that they'll release a new album in spring 2021, and that the first single would be "Shine," which previously appeared on Ska Against Racism and which was released as an acoustic song last year.

"'Shine' is very personal and writing and releasing it has been cathartic," singer Tara Hahn says. "I penned it at the time my family found out that our daughter has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a neuromuscular disease. I didn’t write the words to share, but my bandmates really encouraged me to evolve the song, and we raised some awareness for SMA when we released it acoustic. But we thought it was pretty powerful and wanted it to be an energetic and exciting Half Past Two song like we're known for."

"Then the opportunity came; 'Shine' belonged on Ska Against Racism because it’s about our responsibility to the future," Tara continues. "Releasing it in this way, with a passionate feeling and full band for SAR is still very uplifting, and I’d just like people to rally for that if they can."

The single hits streaming services on Friday (11/13) (pre-save), but we're now premiering its video, which was directed by Chris Graue (who's been behind tons of cool ska and punk videos lately, including ones by We Are The Union, Bite Me Bambi, Mike Park & Augusta Koch, and more).

"We're thrilled to share this upbeat new version of 'Shine' with everyone!" said guitarist Max Beckman. "Because of these crazy times we adapted by shooting a video where we could all stay safe and still bring a little light into everybody's world." The video features the members all performing their parts in very socially distanced locations, and it goes very well with the bright, upbeat song. It's a good reminder that music can be fun and lighthearted, even when it carries a personal, powerful message. Watch below.

Stay tuned for more on Half Past Two's new album. You can also still purchase Ska Against Racism (including this song and 27 other great ones) for $1 or more at the Bad Time Records Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to The Movement for Black Lives, The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Alpha Institute, The Conscious Kid, and Black Girls Code.

