Watch OSEES cover Black Flag, Faust & more on “Live at Big Sur” full show video

Last year, OSEES filmed a full-band, no-audience live set from outside the Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, CA, which was made available as a ticketed streaming event in December. The band have now made it available for free on YouTube and you can stream the whole thing now.

John Dwyer and the rest of the band dug out a few songs they hadn't played in a while, including Carrion Crawler​/​The Dream's "Opposition" and "Heavy Doctor," plus the show marked the live debuts of "Voice in the Mirror," "Dead Medic" and "I Can't Pay You to Disappear." After their main set, OSEES played a set of covers: a trio of Black Flag songs ("Jealous Again," "Nervous Breakdown" and "Wasted"), Liket Lever's "Levande begravd" and Faust's "J'ai Mal Aux Dents."

If you'd rather just listen to the show, OSEES have also made a recording available via Bandcamp as a download. Watch and listen to the whole thing, and check out the setlist, below.

OSEES released three albums in 2020 (including the great Protean Threat which you can buy in our vinyl store). No word on a new record, but knowing them it won't be long.

SETLIST: OSEES @ Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur 12/19/2020

Rogue Planet

I Can't Pay You to Disappear (Live debut)

Opposition (First time since 2010)

Crushed Grass

Heavy Doctor (First time since 2011)

Ticklish Warrior

Gholü

Withered Hand

Voice in the Mirror (Live debut)

Tunnel Time

Gelatinous Cube

Poor Queen

Lupine Ossuary

Dead Medic (Live debut)

Jealous Again (Black Flag cover)

Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover)

Wasted (Black Flag cover)

Levande begravd (Liket Lever cover)

J'ai Mal Aux Dents (Faust cover)

--