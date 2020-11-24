Watch Owen’s ‘The Avalanche Live’ video series in full

Earlier this year, American Football's Mike Kinsella released his first new record under his solo project Owen in four years, The Avalanche (via Polyvinyl). Alongside the release, he shot a live video from the Willis "Sears" Tower's Chicago Sykdeck during which he performed the single "A New Muse." Said video began the series, "The Avalanche Live," which finds Mike in and around the Chicago area, performing unique one-take recordings of each song from the new Owen record (shot with the help of director Craig Shimala).

Today, Mike has released the final set of "The Avalanche Live" videos: one during which he is on a boat on the Chicago River (where he performed "Wanting and Willing"), another from Lake Michigan at sunset (where he performed "Headphoned"), and the last from his own backyard (where he performed "I Go, Ego." Watch the full series below.

In a statement, Mike said the following on the series: "Craig and I started shooting these pretty early on during quarantine, so we tried to find relatively isolated places to shoot that were also aesthetically pleasing. As all the touring for the new album was canceled, this was quite literally the first time any of these songs were played live (outside of my living room) since the album was finished."

In addition to "The Avalanche Live," Mike has recently launched the Mike Army Patreon, where fans can sign up for access to song tutorials, previously unreleased content, and even covers (including the full version of his cover of Phoebe Bridgers' "Motion Sickness" that he recently teased online). There are four different tiers, Fuck, Marry, and Kill, which you can find out more info about here.