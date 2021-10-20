Watch PA rapper Beanz’ video for “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming” off upcoming LP

Pennsylvania rapper Beanz has been on the rise since appearing as a standout contestant on Netflix's Rhythm and Flow, and she's put out a promising run of singles, including one with Benny The Butcher. As mentioned, her new album Tables Turn comes out November 5 via AWAL, and we're now premiering the video for its latest single, "Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming."

As you might expect from a rapper who's collaborated with Benny the Butcher, Beanz brings things back to the '90s/early '00s era of East Coast rap, with a chest-puffed, hard-hitting delivery full of inner-line rhymes and knockout punchlines. Speaking about the song and video, Beanz tells us, "The inspo behind it was following my dreams despite what life throws in my direction. The video gives the impression that I’m actually in a dream while I’m embracing the moment and moving forward to what’s next. The end of the video adds a little humor and a snippet of what’s coming next on my project." Check it out below.