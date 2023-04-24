Watch Paramore bring out Bloc Party for “Blue Light” in London

Paramore are on tour now with Bloc Party opening several dates, and at their show at London's O2 Arena last night (4/23), Hayley Williams brought out Bloc Party's Kele Okereke during Paramore's set for a duo performance of Bloc Party's "Blue Light."

"I know we've said it a lot, especially when we were making this record, it was something we talked about a lot," Hayley told the crowd. "Bloc Party has been a huge influence on Paramore since we were little kids picking up guitars and writing songs for the first time. And we've grown up with this band, the same way a lot of you have probably grown up with us and grown up with Bloc Party as well. So it only feels right to sing a song together that I used to cry to all the time in my car, and maybe we can all cry together." Watch below.

Paramore's tour hits NYC on May 30 & 31 at Madison Square Garden with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. They also headline day one of Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival. (Day two is headlined by blink-182, who played Coachella last night.)

Bloc Party released the new single "High Life" last week, and they also have some headlining shows during Paramore's tour, including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on May 28.