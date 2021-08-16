Watch Parquet Courts play five new songs at their first show since the pandemic
Parquet Courts played their first live in-person show since pandemic lockdown on Saturday (8/14) at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. In addition to favorites like "Master of My Craft" and "Borrowed Time" (which whipped the packed house into a frenzy), they played five new songs, including recent single "Plant Life," and "Walking At A Downtown Pace" which they had previewed via a marching band in NYC's Lower East Side on Thursday. The other three new songs played were "Just Shadows," "Black Widow Spider" and a ripper, 'Homo Sapien," which got that crowd going like it was already a hit. You can watch video of all five new songs below.
Their set also featured "Freebird II," "Wide Awake," "Dust," "Mardi Gras Beads," a cover of 13th Floor Elevators' "Slide Machine" and more. Check out the full setlist and a few more videos from the show below.
Public Practice and P.E. (which features members of Pill and Eaters) opened, making for a pretty great triple bill.
There's been no official word about a new album, but between "Plant Life" and the "Walking At A Downtown Pace" event (and all the new songs), an announcement seems imminent. Stay tuned.
Parquet Courts will be on tour this fall, including other NYC-area show at Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on November 6, and Peekskill, NY's First River Festival on October 9.
Walking At A Downtown Pace (New song)
Dust
Almost Had to Start a Fight / In and Out of Patience
Freebird II
Dear Ramona
Tenderness
Just Shadows (New song)
Black Widow Spider (New song)
Homo Sapien (New song)
Light Up Gold II
Wide Awake
Mardi Gras Beads
Always Back in Town
Slide Machine (13th Floor Elevators cover)
Plant Life (Live debut)
Human Performance
Master of My Craft
Borrowed Time
Donuts Only
Uncast Shadow of a Southern Myth