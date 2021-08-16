Watch Parquet Courts play five new songs at their first show since the pandemic

Parquet Courts played their first live in-person show since pandemic lockdown on Saturday (8/14) at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. In addition to favorites like "Master of My Craft" and "Borrowed Time" (which whipped the packed house into a frenzy), they played five new songs, including recent single "Plant Life," and "Walking At A Downtown Pace" which they had previewed via a marching band in NYC's Lower East Side on Thursday. The other three new songs played were "Just Shadows," "Black Widow Spider" and a ripper, 'Homo Sapien," which got that crowd going like it was already a hit. You can watch video of all five new songs below.

Their set also featured "Freebird II," "Wide Awake," "Dust," "Mardi Gras Beads," a cover of 13th Floor Elevators' "Slide Machine" and more. Check out the full setlist and a few more videos from the show below.

Public Practice and P.E. (which features members of Pill and Eaters) opened, making for a pretty great triple bill.

There's been no official word about a new album, but between "Plant Life" and the "Walking At A Downtown Pace" event (and all the new songs), an announcement seems imminent. Stay tuned.

Parquet Courts will be on tour this fall, including other NYC-area show at Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on November 6, and Peekskill, NY's First River Festival on October 9.

Walking At A Downtown Pace (New song)

Dust

Almost Had to Start a Fight / In and Out of Patience

Freebird II

Dear Ramona

Tenderness

Just Shadows (New song)

Black Widow Spider (New song)

Homo Sapien (New song)

Light Up Gold II

Wide Awake

Mardi Gras Beads

Always Back in Town

Slide Machine (13th Floor Elevators cover)

Plant Life (Live debut)

Human Performance

Master of My Craft

Borrowed Time

Donuts Only

Uncast Shadow of a Southern Myth