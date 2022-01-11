Parquet Courts share new song “Watching Strangers Smile,” play it on Ellen

Parquet Courts made a return visit to Ellen today, having performed on the show back in 2018. While they've got a great new album, Sympathy for Life, they opted to play "Watching Strangers Smile," a song that's only been released as a b-side in Japan. Andrew Savage gives a pretty intense vocal performance for the otherwise poppy song, and you can watch that below.

As for the song, Savage says it was recorded during their Sympathy for Life sessions with Rodaidh McDonald but was left unfinished. "I recorded the vocals on my own to sort of keep from going stir crazy that first lockdown summer," says Andrew. "Apologies to my neighbors for the long afternoon spent screaming these vocals in my bedroom.”

The studio version of "Watching Strangers Smile" was also just released and you can listen to that below.

Parquet Courts' 2022 tour begins February 27 in Asheville, NC and dates through March 18 are with Mdou Moctar. They'll play NYC at Brooklyn Steel on April 1 with Yu Su and April 2 with Hailu Mergia. Tickets for both Brooklyn Steel shows are still available, and all dates are listed below.

PARQUET COURTS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun. Feb. 27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Feb. 28 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Wed. March 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Thu. March 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

Fri. March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

Sat. March 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Mon. March 7 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. March 8 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

Thu. March 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. March 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

Sat. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Tue. Mar. 15 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Mar. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

Thu. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Fri. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

Thu. March 31 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

Fri. April 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

Sat. April 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Mon. April 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Tue. April 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

Wed. April 20 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Fri. April 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Mon. April 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. April 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Thu. April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. April 29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sat. April 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 21 - Paris, FR @ La Trianon

Sun. May 22 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Tue. May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Wed. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

Fri. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. May 28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Mon. May 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. May 31 - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Wed. June 1 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. June 8 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Thu. June 9 - London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

Sat. June 11 - Dublin, IE @ Helix

Sun. June 12 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. June 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Wed. June 15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

Thu. June 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

^ w/ P.E.

! w/ Public Practice

* w/ Mdou Moctar

# w/ Hailu Mergia

% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

$ w/ Yu Su