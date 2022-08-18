Watch Parting’s (ex-Empire! Empire!, Annabel) video for “Jesse Eisenbird”

Parting -- the new-ish band co-fronted by Keith Latinen (Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate)) and Ben Hendricks (Annabel) that also includes Gooey Fame (ex-Dowsing), and John Guynn (Hawk & Son) -- released their debut record Unmake Me on Keiths' Count Your Lucky Stars label last year, and now they're keeping the momentum going with a new music video for opening track "Jesse Eisenbird." If you haven't heard the record yet, it's a great example of the kind of '90s-style indie-emo that Keith and other members of Parting helped revive in the late 2000s / early 2010s, nostalgia-inducing and fresh all at once. Here's what Keith says about it:

We were pitching ideas of what the video concept should be up until the last minute but didn't have anything finalized- all we had was a possible location. We traveled down to Akron, Ohio (where Ben lives) to film it and he suggested we shoot at the Rubber Bowl, which is an abandoned football stadium where the University of Akron used to play. It's kind of an eerie and beautiful place to be- the years have not been kind to it, but it's still standing. We just kind of winged it from there and got most of the shots of us walking around and playing there. The rest was shot in Ben's basement.

Check out the new video and stream the full record below. There's also new Parting and Empire! Empire! merch up on the CYLS website.