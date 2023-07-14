Watch Paul Rudd in Claud’s video for “A Good Thing” from new LP ‘Supermodels’

Claud's sophomore album, Supermodels, is out today via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, and they've just released a video for "A Good Thing." Directed by Christina Xing, It features an extended cameo from Paul Rudd, who is the subject of a song on Supermodels. He plays an exhausted postal worker who thinks he has a package for Claud. It's a cute, clearly improvised scene before the actual song kicks in at which point it becomes a very different video, though Paul shows up again at the end.

“Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album," says Claud. "Songs like ‘A Good Thing’ and ‘Paul Rudd’ capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for ‘A Good Thing.’ I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it. In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Watch the video, and listen to the album, below.

Claud's Supermodels tour hits NYC on September 12 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

CLAUD - 2023 “Supermodels Tour Part One” Headline Tour

July 21, 2023 - The Louisiana (Acoustic) - Bristol, UK

July 22, 2023 - Latitude Festival - Beccles, UK

July 24, 2023 - Komedia Studio (Acoustic) - Brighton, UK

July 25, 2023 - The Lower Third (Acoustic) - London, UK

September 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

September 8, 2023 - The Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

September 9, 2023 - Purgatory at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 12, 2023 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

September 15, 2023 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

September 16, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

September 17, 2023 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 19, 2023 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

September 20, 2023 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

September 22, 2023 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

September 25, 2023 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

September 27, 2023 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

September 28, 2023 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

September 29, 2023 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 30, 2023 - Secret Group - Houston, TX

October 1, 2023 - 3ten - Austin, TX

October 3, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

October 4, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6, 2023 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

October 7, 2023 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 8, 2023 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

October 10, 2023 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

October 20, 2023 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA