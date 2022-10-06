Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile in Philly for “Zurich Is Stained”

After their Brooklyn run, Pavement brought their highly enjoyable reunion tour to Philly on Wednesday night at The Met. Midway through their set they broke out Slanted & Enchanted classic "Zurich is Stained" and brought out "The Mayor of Philadelphia" and Pavement superfan, Kurt Vile, to sing lead. KV did a great job, didn't need a lyric sheet, and the crowd was singing nearly as loud as he was.

"Thanks to my heroes @pavementband for inviting me up there for this nostalgic moment frozen in time forever," Kurt wrote when he shared the clip on Instagram. Watch video of that, and check out the Philly setlist, below.

Pavement's tour hits DC and Atlanta this week before wrapping up in Austin where they'll be taping an episode of Austin City Limits (and streaming it live).

Check out setlists and video from all four Brooklyn shows and read our review of Night 2.

SETLIST: Pavement @ The Met, Philadelphia 10/5/2023

Grounded

Summer Babe

Stereo

Black Out

Embassy Row

Zurich Is Stained (with Kurt Vile)

Trigger Cut

Two States

Type Slowly

Harness Your Hopes

Spit on a Stranger

Unfair

We Dance

Painted Soldiers

Range Life

Fin

Kennel District

Transport Is Arranged

Perfume-V

Cut Your Hair

Encore:

Major Leagues

Box Elder

The Hexx

Give It a Day

Stop Breathin