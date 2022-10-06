Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile in Philly for “Zurich Is Stained”

After their Brooklyn run, Pavement brought their highly enjoyable reunion tour to Philly on Wednesday night at The Met. Midway through their set they broke out Slanted & Enchanted classic "Zurich is Stained" and brought out "The Mayor of Philadelphia" and Pavement superfan, Kurt Vile, to sing lead. KV did a great job, didn't need a lyric sheet, and the crowd was singing nearly as loud as he was.
"Thanks to my heroes @pavementband for inviting me up there for this nostalgic moment frozen in time forever," Kurt wrote when he shared the clip on Instagram. Watch video of that, and check out the Philly setlist, below.
Pavement's tour hits DC and Atlanta this week before wrapping up in Austin where they'll be taping an episode of Austin City Limits (and streaming it live).
SETLIST: Pavement @ The Met, Philadelphia 10/5/2023
Grounded
Summer Babe
Stereo
Black Out
Embassy Row
Zurich Is Stained (with Kurt Vile)
Trigger Cut
Two States
Type Slowly
Harness Your Hopes
Spit on a Stranger
Unfair
We Dance
Painted Soldiers
Range Life
Fin
Kennel District
Transport Is Arranged
Perfume-V
Cut Your Hair
Encore:
Major Leagues
Box Elder
The Hexx
Give It a Day
Stop Breathin