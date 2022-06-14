Watch Pavement rank their albums, play tennis against Tim Heidecker’s ‘Office Hours Live’

Around the time of their first show in over a decade, Pavement's Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West stopped by Tim Heidecker's Office Hours Live to talk about the band's reunion tour, their legacy and other digressions. Tim also got the band to rank their albums despite some grumbling. "Let's get the bad ones out of the way so we can talk about the ones we all like," Malkmus said. Their answers may surprise you, and Tim and the rest of the Office Hours crew chime in with their rankings too. Watch that below.

Also while on Office Hours Live, Malkmus and Nastanovich were challenged to a tennis match against Heidecker and DJ Douggpound. They accepted, and the match, which featured Steve West on Ball Boy duties, was filmed; you can now watch a SportsCenter-style highlight recap, narrated with appropriate gravitas by John Lurie. Will the loser accept defeat with dignity or by throwing a racket and other unsportsmanlike conduct? Watch below.

Having played Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, Pavement have the summer off, and will resume their reunion tour in September, which includes NYC shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3.

We talked to Destroyer's Dan Bejar, Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, and more about Pavement's enduring influence. We also rounded up some of the best Pavement covers by other artists.

Meanwhile, Tim Heidecker releases his new album High School, which features appearances by Kurt Vile, Eric D Johnson, and more, next week, and will launch a combination music-and-comedy tour this summer that wraps up with six sold-out Brooklyn shows.