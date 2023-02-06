Watch Pavement’s ‘Austin City Limits’ performance
Pavement taped their episode of PBS' Austin City Limits back in October and it finally aired this weekend. The whole show, which livestreamed at the time, has been cut down a little to fit in the series' one-hour format, and has them playing "Summer Babe," "Stereo," "Embassy Row," "Trigger Cut," "Harness Your Hopes," "Unfair," "Type Slowly," "Cut Your Hair," and more. You can watch Pavement's ACL episode below through March 5, and check out the setlist, below.
The band's reunion tour is still going, with Japan, Australia and New Zealand dates this winter and spring, Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party in May, and Manchester's Blue Dot Festival and three nights at Reykjavik's Harpa Center in July. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Pavement on Austin City Limits:
Grounded
Summer Babe
Stereo
Black Out
Embassy Row
Zurich Is Stained
Trigger Cut
Two States
Type Slowly
Harness Your Hopes
Spit on a Stranger
Unfair
We Dance
Painted Soldiers
Cut Your Hair
PAVEMENT - 2023 TOUR DATES
FEB. 15, 2023 - Bunkyo City, Japan - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL
FEB. 16, 2023 - Bunkyo City, Japan - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL
FEB. 18, 2023 - 大阪, 日本 - なんばＨＡＴＣＨ
FEB. 22, 2023 - Perth, Australia - PERTH CONCERT HALL
FEB. 24, 2023 - Torrensville, Australia - THEBARTON THEATRE
FEB. 25, 2023 - Berriedale, Australia - MONA FOMA 2023
FEB. 28, 2023 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL
MAR. 1, 2023 - Thirroul, Australia - ANITA'S THEATRE THIRROUL
MAR. 2, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - THE ENMORE THEATRE
MAR. 3, 2023 - St Kilda, Australia - PALAIS THEATRE
MAR. 4, 2023 - Waurn Ponds, Australia - TENT POLE FESTIVAL 2023
MAR. 7, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - THE CIVIC
MAR. 8, 2023 - Te Aro, New Zealand - ST JAMES THEATRE
MAY. 12 - 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - KILBY BLOCK PARTY 2023
JUL. 20 - 23, 2023 - Macclesfield, United Kingdom - BLUEDOT FESTIVAL 2023
JUL. 27, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA
JUL. 28, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA
JUL. 29, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA