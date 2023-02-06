Watch Pavement’s ‘Austin City Limits’ performance

Pavement taped their episode of PBS' Austin City Limits back in October and it finally aired this weekend. The whole show, which livestreamed at the time, has been cut down a little to fit in the series' one-hour format, and has them playing "Summer Babe," "Stereo," "Embassy Row," "Trigger Cut," "Harness Your Hopes," "Unfair," "Type Slowly," "Cut Your Hair," and more. You can watch Pavement's ACL episode below through March 5, and check out the setlist, below.

The band's reunion tour is still going, with Japan, Australia and New Zealand dates this winter and spring, Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party in May, and Manchester's Blue Dot Festival and three nights at Reykjavik's Harpa Center in July. All dates are listed below.

We talked to Destroyer, Nada Surf, sad13 and more about Pavement's enduring influence.

SETLIST: Pavement on Austin City Limits:

Grounded

Summer Babe

Stereo

Black Out

Embassy Row

Zurich Is Stained

Trigger Cut

Two States

Type Slowly

Harness Your Hopes

Spit on a Stranger

Unfair

We Dance

Painted Soldiers

Cut Your Hair

PAVEMENT - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEB. 15, 2023 - Bunkyo City, Japan - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL

FEB. 16, 2023 - Bunkyo City, Japan - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL

FEB. 18, 2023 - 大阪, 日本 - なんばＨＡＴＣＨ

FEB. 22, 2023 - Perth, Australia - PERTH CONCERT HALL

FEB. 24, 2023 - Torrensville, Australia - THEBARTON THEATRE

FEB. 25, 2023 - Berriedale, Australia - MONA FOMA 2023

FEB. 28, 2023 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL

MAR. 1, 2023 - Thirroul, Australia - ANITA'S THEATRE THIRROUL

MAR. 2, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - THE ENMORE THEATRE

MAR. 3, 2023 - St Kilda, Australia - PALAIS THEATRE

MAR. 4, 2023 - Waurn Ponds, Australia - TENT POLE FESTIVAL 2023

MAR. 7, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - THE CIVIC

MAR. 8, 2023 - Te Aro, New Zealand - ST JAMES THEATRE

MAY. 12 - 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - KILBY BLOCK PARTY 2023

JUL. 20 - 23, 2023 - Macclesfield, United Kingdom - BLUEDOT FESTIVAL 2023

JUL. 27, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA

JUL. 28, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA

JUL. 29, 2023 - Reykjavik, Iceland - HARPA