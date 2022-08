Watch Pavement’s full Primavera Sound 2022 set (pro-shot video)

Pavement made their big return at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival in June, playing to an absolutely massive crowd. Their 27 song set included hits ("Cut Your Hair," "Summer Babe," "Trigger Cut," "Range Life," "Gold Sounds," "Stereo") and songs they didn't play on their 2010 reunion tour, including "Harness Your Hopes" (which became a viral hit in their decade away), "Embassy Row" "Transport is Arranged," "Type Slowly" and more.

With Pavement's North American tour set to kick off next month, Primavera Sound has shared the full pro-shot video of their set. You can watch that, and check out the tracklist, below.

Pavement's North American tour includes four Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1, 2, and 3. All tour dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Pavement @ Primavera Sound 6/2/2022

Frontwards

Silence Kid

Gold Soundz

Father to a Sister of Thought

Kennel District

Serpentine Pad

Spit on a Stranger

Black Out

Embassy Row

Transport Is Arranged

Perfume-V

The Hexx

Trigger Cut

Type Slowly

Cut Your Hair

Zurich Is Stained

Two States

Grounded

Harness Your Hopes

Stereo

Folk Jam

Shady Lane

Range Life

Unfair

Major Leagues

Summer Babe

Witchi Tai To

PAVEMENT - 2022 TOUR DATES

WED, SEP 7 - BALBOA THEATRE - SAN DIEGO, CA

THU, SEP 8 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

FRI, SEP 9 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

SAT, SEP 10 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

MON, SEP 12 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

TUE, SEP 13 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

WED, SEP 14 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FRI, SEP 16 - MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD - TROUTDALE, OR

SAT, SEP 17 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

MON, SEP 19 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - DENVER, CO

TUE, SEP 20 - UPTOWN THEATER - KANSAS CITY, MO

WED, SEP 21 - PALACE THEATRE - SAINT PAUL, MN

THU, SEP 22 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

FRI, SEP 23 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

SAT, SEP 24 - MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE - DETROIT, MI

MON, SEP 26 - MASSEY HALL - TORONTO, CANADA

TUE, SEP 27 - MASSEY HALL - TORONTO, CANADA

WED, SEP 28 - BOCH CENTER - WANG THEATRE - BOSTON, MA

FRI, SEP 30 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

SAT, OCT 1 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

SUN, OCT 2 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

MON, OCT 3 - KINGS THEATRE - BROOKLYN, NY

WED, OCT 5 - THE MET PHILADELPHIA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

THU, OCT 6 - WARNER THEATRE - WASHINGTON, DC

SAT, OCT 8 - THE EASTERN - ATLANTA, GA

SUN, OCT 9 - THE EASTERN - ATLANTA, GA

MON, OCT 10 - 3TEN - AUSTIN, TX

TUE, OCT 11 - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE - AUSTIN, TX

MON, OCT 17 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, OCT 18 - BARROWLAND BALLROOM - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, OCT 19 - USHER HALL - EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, OCT 20 - O2 APOLLO MANCHESTER - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, OCT 22 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, OCT 23 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

MON, OCT 24 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, OCT 25 - ROUNDHOUSE - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, OCT 27 - LE GRAND REX - PARIS, FRANCE

SAT, OCT 29 - VEGA - KØBENHAVN, DENMARK

SUN, OCT 30 - SENTRUM SCENE - OSLO, NORWAY

MON, OCT 31 - CIRKUS - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

WED, NOV 2 - FONDEN VOXHALL - AARHUS, DENMARK

FRI, NOV 4 - PIER 2 - BREMEN, GERMANY

SAT, NOV 5 - TEMPODROM - BERLIN, GERMANY

MON, NOV 7 - CIRQUE ROYAL - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

TUE, NOV 8 - KONINKLIJK THEATER CARRÉ - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

THU, NOV 10 - VICAR STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

FRI, NOV 11 - VICAR STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

WED, FEB 15, 2023 - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL - BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN

THU, FEB 16, 2023 - TOKYO DOME CITY HALL - BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN

SAT, FEB 18, 2023 - なんばHATCH - 大阪, 日本