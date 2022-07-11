Watch Pearl Jam & Johnny Marr cover The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” in London’s Hyde Park

Pearl Jam played two shows at London's Hyde Park over the weekend, part of the British Summer Time series, and at the second night, on Saturday (7/9), they brought out former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr -- who opened -- for a couple songs. First was a mid-set performance of Neil Young's “Throw Your Hatred Down," which is from the 1995 Young/PJ collaborative album Mirror Ball. He then came back for the encore, guesting on their cover of The Who's classic "Baba O'Riley" alongside songwriter and producer Andrew Watt, who worked on Eddie Vedder's recent solo album, Earthling. You can watch video of both, and check out Saturday's setlist, below.

The previous night in Hyde Park, Pearl Jam brought out Simon Townshend, who is Pete Townsend's brother and a touring member of The Who, to perform his song "I'm the Answer," and closed the show with a cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" featuring '70s/'80s tennis champ (and amateur guitarist) John McEnroe.

Pearl Jam's 2022 tour hits NYC on September 11 at Madison Square Garden.

SETLIST: Pearl Jam @ Hyde Park 7/9/2022 (via)

Corduroy

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Why Go

Deep

Wishlist

Garden

Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover) (with Johnny Marr)

Do the Evolution

Animal

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Not for You

Rats

Faithfull

State of Love and Trust

Eruption (Van Halen cover)

Black

Porch

Encore:

River Cross

Leash

Alive

Yellow Ledbetter

Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) (with Johnny Marr and Andrew Watt)