Watch Peso Pluma’s new Bizarrap session
The fast-rising Peso Pluma has been one of the major forces behind regional Mexican music's current global takeover thanks to his fresh, charismatic approach that honors tradition but sounds entirely contemporary, and now he's the latest artist to do a session with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, who primarily works with reggaeton and Latin trap and whose collaborations with vocalists frequently turn into viral hits. Bizarrap embraces the acoustic guitar-fueled vibes that Peso Pluma often utilizes, but he gives it his own twist, especially with the trap-leaning coda. Watch the video below.
Peso Pluma also released his own new single "Bye" last week and he's gearing up for his first US tour, including NYC-area shows on August 24 at UBS Arena and August 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.
The song with Peso Pluma is Bizarrap's third track of 2023, following his recent collaborations with Arcángel and Shakira, the latter of which became Bizarrap's first Billboard Top 10 song ever and Shakira's first Top 10 single in 16 years.
Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates
JUN-08 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
JUN-09 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
JUN-11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
JUN-24 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena
JUN-29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
JUN-30 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
JUL-09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
JUL-12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
JUL-16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
JUL-20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater+
JUL-21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
JUL-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre+
JUL-28 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
JUL-29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
JUL-30 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
AUG-04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
AUG-05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
AUG-11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land+
AUG-12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+
AUG-19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
AUG-24 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
AUG-25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
AUG-26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
AUG-27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
SEP-08 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena
SEP-09 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)
SEP-15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
SEP-16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
SEP-30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
OCT-13 San Jose, CA SAP Center+
OCT-20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center+
+ = with Aleman