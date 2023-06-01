Watch Peso Pluma’s new Bizarrap session

The fast-rising Peso Pluma has been one of the major forces behind regional Mexican music's current global takeover thanks to his fresh, charismatic approach that honors tradition but sounds entirely contemporary, and now he's the latest artist to do a session with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, who primarily works with reggaeton and Latin trap and whose collaborations with vocalists frequently turn into viral hits. Bizarrap embraces the acoustic guitar-fueled vibes that Peso Pluma often utilizes, but he gives it his own twist, especially with the trap-leaning coda. Watch the video below.

Peso Pluma also released his own new single "Bye" last week and he's gearing up for his first US tour, including NYC-area shows on August 24 at UBS Arena and August 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are listed below.

The song with Peso Pluma is Bizarrap's third track of 2023, following his recent collaborations with Arcángel and Shakira, the latter of which became Bizarrap's first Billboard Top 10 song ever and Shakira's first Top 10 single in 16 years.

For more, read 5 songs to know from regional Mexican music’s current global takeover.

Peso Pluma -- 2023 Tour Dates

JUN-08 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

JUN-09 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

JUN-11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

JUN-24 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena

JUN-29 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

JUN-30 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

JUL-09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

JUL-12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

JUL-16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

JUL-20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater+

JUL-21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

JUL-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre+

JUL-28 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

JUL-29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

JUL-30 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

AUG-04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

AUG-05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

AUG-11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land+

AUG-12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

AUG-19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

AUG-24 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

AUG-25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

AUG-26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

AUG-27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

SEP-08 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

SEP-09 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)

SEP-15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

SEP-16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

SEP-30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

OCT-13 San Jose, CA SAP Center+

OCT-20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center+

+ = with Aleman