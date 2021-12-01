Watch Peter Dinklage sing w/ Aaron & Bryce Dessner of The National on ‘Colbert’

Cyrano, the big screen musical adaptation of classic Edmond Rostand story Cyrano de Bergerac created by The National's Aaron & Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, and starring Peter Dinklage, is out on Christmas Day. To promote it, Dinklage and the Dessners stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to perform "Your Name." Backed by a chamber group, Dinklage does a good job and has a nice baritone, and the songs itself definitely has that National/Dessners vibe. Watch that, and Dinklage's interview with Colbert, below.

The Cyrano soundtrack is out December 10 via Decca Records. You can watch the trailer for the filmbelow.

