Watch PGH noise rockers Microwaves’ new video, inspired by old toy commercials

Pittsburgh noisemakers Microwaves have a new video for "Gravitational Duel" off their latest album, 2018's Via Weightlessness. The video is as chaotic as the post-hardcore/noise rock-infused song, with a psychedelic collage of perforrmance footage and creepy old toys. "This is the shortest song from Via Weightlessness and it doesn’t waste any time doing its business on your carpet," drummer John Roman tells us. "The video is inspired heavily by toy commercials of the 70s and 80s which kind of gave me justification to be a grown adult that plays with toys for an evening."

The video premieres below. Pick up the album from Three One G.