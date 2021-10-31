Watch Pharrell induct Kraftwerk into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony happened Saturday night in Cleveland, and among the artist entering the hall this year were groundbreaking electronic group Kraftwerk. Pharrell Williams inducted the band via a prerecorded video message, saying "But I’m going to suggest that we create a new hall within the hall, reserved for artists who actually invented their genre, because Kraftwerk belongs there. Today, electronic music is everywhere. But what Kraftwerk did was groundbreaking and revolutionary."

Pharrell paid tribute to the late Florian Schneider, and went on to say that many people were influenced by Kraftwerk without realizing it, noting "When Afrika Bambaataa reached into a crate of records and found Kraftwerk and funneled that sound into 'Planet Rock,' that’s when millions of hip-hop fans around the world, including myself, heard Kraftwerk’s infectious beats and alien vocals for the very first time." You can watch Pharrell's induction speech for Kraftwerk below.

In addition to Pharrell's induction speech, there was a video short featuring Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and more talking about Kraftwerk's influence. You can watch clips from that below.

Also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night: Tina Turner, Jay-Z, The Go-Go's, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J and more. You can watch the telecast of this year's induction ceremony on Saturday November 20, 2021 on HBO and HBO Max.

