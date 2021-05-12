Watch Phife Dawg’s animated “French Kiss Deux” lyric video

"French Kiss Deux," the second single from the upcoming posthumous Phife Dawg album Forever, is a heady, swirling ode to Montreal, featuring production by Potato People that recalls peak-Tribe and a guest spot from former Slum Village member Illa J (J Dilla's brother). It's now got a very cool lyric video to go along with it, animated with an equally trippy painting-come-to-life style.

The "French Kiss Deux" video makes its premiere right here -- watch below.