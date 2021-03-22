Watch Phife Dawg’s “Nutshell Pt. 2″ video ft Redman & Busta Rhymes

Phife Dawg passed away five years ago today, and to commemorate his passing and celebrate the late A Tribe Called Quest cofounder's life and music, they've released a new video for "Nutshell Pt. 2." Directed by Tony Reames, the video features cameos from Busta Rhymes and Redman, who appear on the track, along with Q-Tip, Consequence, and DJ Rasta Root. You can watch the video below.

"Nutshell Pt. 2" will be on the anticipated, posthumous Phife Dawg album Forever which is due out this year. Stay tuned.