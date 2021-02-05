Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Dan Levy on this weeks’ SNL promo

Phoebe Bridgers is making her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, with Schitt's Creek star/co-creator Dan Levy as guest host, which means she's required to do some fun ad-libbing for promos. The show has just offered up two, both which feature SNL cast member Aidy Bryant. In the first Aidy hopes Phoebe's songs will be "Weird Al level" hilarious, and in the second Dan asks Phoebe if she'd write a song about him. In both cases Phoebe must disappoint them. Watch below.

Meanwhile, both Phoebe and Dan will be attending upcoming but different awards ceremonies, though both probably virtually. Schitt's Creek's final season is up for five Golden Globes, including Dan specifically for Best Supporting Actor; and Phoebe has been nominated for four Grammys.