Watch Phoebe Bridgers & friends cover My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”

SXSW Music is in full swing, and Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records held their "Corporate Retreat" showcase at Mohawk on Wednesday night (3/16), with performances from label artists MUNA, Claud, Sloppy Jane, and Charlie Hickey, followed by "TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke with Saddest Factory Records." Phoebe acted as host for the night, along with comedian, writer and actor Caleb Hearon (a writer for the new Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources), and she also joined each of the night's acts onstage, including singing "Silk Chiffon," which she features on, with MUNA, and rejoining Sloppy Jane, which she got her start in playing bass, for "Where's My Wife."

Phoebe also made an appearance during the karaoke session, where she covered My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade" with some friends, including Sloppy Jane's Haley Dahl. Watch video of that, see pictures and video of Phoebe's other appearances throughout the show, below.

