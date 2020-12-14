Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton & more on Cyndi Lauper’s holiday benefit

Cyndi Lauper's annual Home for the Holidays benefit went virtual for 2020, streaming on Friday night (12/11) on TikTok and on Sunday (12/13) on YouTube and Facebook. The show, which is a fundraiser for True Colors United, the non-profit Cyndi co-founded to help fight homelessness in LGBTQ youth, is available to watch in full now, and you can do so below.

As usual, Cyndi assembled an all-star lineup for the show, and this year included performances from Phoebe Bridgers (at 24:56, joined by drummer and collaborator Marshall Vore to cover McCartney Trenching's "Christmas Song," which she released in 2018), Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires (at 1:11:22, playing "The Problem," their International Safe Abortion day duet from earlier this year), Dolly Parton (at 45:41, playing her recent holiday single "Christmas Is"), Brittany Howard (at 1:15:45, playing "Georgia" with a full band), Cher (at 1:24:32, doing her cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis"), Boy George (at 21:53, putting his own spin on Cyndi's "Girl's Just Wanna Have Fun"), and Brandi Carlile (at 48:07, covering "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"), as well as Jackson Browne, King Princess, Kim Petras, Cyndi herself, and others. Henry Rollins, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Sharon Osbourne were among those who stopped in for appearances, too.