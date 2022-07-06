Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Clairo on “Bags” in Milan

Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo are both in the midst of European tours, and their paths crossed when they played a show together in Milan on Tuesday night (7/5), at the Carroponte. The pair, who both provided backing harmonies on Lorde's Solar Power last year, each joined each other onstage in Italy, with Phoebe coming out part of the way through "Bags," and Clairo and her band joining Phoebe for "I Know The End." Watch videos of both songs below.

Phoebe recently joined The Jesus and Mary Chain for "Just Like Honey" at Glastonbury, where she also blasted the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade. See pictures from her June show in Queens below.