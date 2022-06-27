Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Jesus & Mary Chain for “Just Like Honey” at Glastonbury
The Jesus & Mary Chain are known for bringing out special guests to sing backup on their classic single "Just Like Honey" when they play live, and they certainly had a lot of options for a guest when they played Glastonbury on Friday night (6/24). Joining them was Phoebe Bridgers, who had played just before JAMC on the John Peel Stage. "Honey" was indeed pretty sweet and you can watch video of that, and check out their full Glastonbury setlist, below.
Phoebe recently played three big NYC shows as part of her 2022 tour, and in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, she led the crowd in a "fuck the Supreme Court" chant, saying, "Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies." Watch video of that below, as well.
SETLIST: The Jesus & Mary Chain @ Glastonbury 6/234/2022
Amputation
April Skies
I Love Rock 'n' Roll
Between Planets
Just Like Honey
(with Phoebe Bridgers)
Halfway to Crazy
Happy When It Rains
Taste of Cindy
Snakedriver
Cracking Up
Nine Million Rainy Days
Some Candy Talking
Darklands
All Things Must Pass
I Hate Rock 'n' Roll